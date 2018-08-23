49ers LB Eli Harold Traded to Lions for Conditional 2020 7th-Round Pick

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are trading linebacker Eli Harold to the Detroit Lions for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2020, MLive Media Group's Kyle Meinke reported Thursday.

Harold record 34 combined tackles and two sacks for the Niners in 2017.

