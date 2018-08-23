49ers LB Eli Harold Traded to Lions for Conditional 2020 7th-Round Pick

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 18: Eli Harold #57 of the San Francisco 49ers defends during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on August 18, 2018 in Houston, Texas. The Texans defeated the 49ers 16-13. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are trading linebacker Eli Harold to the Detroit Lions for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2020, MLive Media Group's Kyle Meinke reported Thursday.

Harold record 34 combined tackles and two sacks for the Niners in 2017.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

