49ers CB Richard Sherman Launching Daily Fantasy Website Called 'Daily Number'

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman announced Thursday he's launching a new website in 23 states called Daily Number that will feature one-day fantasy sports contests.

David Purdum of ESPN.com reported Sherman is a co-founder of the website and will also serve as its chief brand ambassador.

"Daily Number is a game-changer," Sherman said. "I've been pitched numerous DFS opportunities, but nothing has even come close to comparing to Daily Number. I'm extremely excited to be a founding partner and look forward to playing an active role in helping the company grow during this very dynamic time in our industry."

The format is different than traditional DFS sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings.

Instead of building a roster to beat other players, competitors are trying to top a predetermined score set by the site itself—the daily number.

Each roster receives a rating based on the projected level of players selected, and the payout is determined by the inverse of the rating. The more star power on a roster, the less money the fantasy owner can win by beating the daily number, per Purdum.

"We're simplifying the DFS format for the everyday sports fan while maintaining the core gameplay principals that have made fantasy sports so massively popular," CEO Tom McAuley said.

In May, the United States Supreme Court overturned a federal ban on sports betting, thus allowing states to determine whether to offer wagers. Delaware became the first state to accept bets less than a month after the ruling.

An official launch date for Daily Number wasn't immediately released.