NFL Free Agents 2018: Predictions for Biggest Names Left on Market

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

September approaches, yet a handful of the most recognizable NFL free agents remain on the open market.

The headline act is Dez Bryant, of course. He's starting to look like the last man standing after Adrian Peterson decided to put ink to paper with the Washington Redskins. Then again, he might continue to see more names enter the fray if surprising releases such as George Iloka keep happening as cut days begin.

Either way, the open market has plenty of talent teams can turn to should an injury occur or if front offices want to find some bargain depth once said depth realizes it is a take-it-or-leave-it approach.

With cut days looming and teams likelier to re-engage with the free-agent market, let's make an attempt at nailing down where some of the top names might end up.

Dez Bryant, WR

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

So much for the Bryant-to-Cleveland idea.

Bryant openly flirted with the Browns before the two sides linked up for a visit. The fit seemed obvious enough, as Bryant has either taken his time with the market or simply isn't getting what he wants. The Browns need as much talent as possible, even at a position where they already have Josh Gordon and Jarvis Landry.

Context from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com explains quite a bit: "Bryant left town without a contract on Friday, and the two sides did not come close to an agreement. Bryant is seeking a one-year "prove-it'' deal and wants to play for a contender. But the asking price may be too high for the Browns. In April, Bryant turned down a three-year, $21 million offer from the Ravens."

It's going to be hard for Bryant to find exactly what he wants. He's been outspoken since the split with Dallas, though that sort of thing falls on the backburner compared to what he wants from a contract. If he's turning down a three-year pact in favor of a prove-it deal, the contenders who can pump some juice back into his resume have to be willing to play ball.

Bryant's play isn't the thing holding a move back. He only had 838 yards and six touchdowns a year ago, making it two down seasons in a row as he heads toward the age of 30, but some of the dip can be traced back to when the Cowboys made a change under center.

For Bryant, the right locale might be somewhere like Houston. The Texans have about $28 million in free cap so a one-year deal isn't unaffordable and Bryant could produce easily across from DeAndre Hopkins while Will Fuller stretches the field.

Keep in mind Hopkins himself seemed to like the idea at one point in time:

Bryant sticking near Dallas and helping a team with major AFC upside to a deep playoff run would not only be something near poetic, his audition would help him earn one final major contract with either the Texans or another organization.

Prediction: Bryant signs with the Texans

George Iloka, S

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

It wasn't easy to see the Cincinnati Bengals' release of a starting safety like Iloka coming.

In hindsight though, the Bengals had publicly flirted with signing Kurt Coleman in free agency and then used a second-round pick on Jessie Bates, a rangy player with high upside who can patrol the field deep and help create turnovers.

The Bengals wanted a player more in this vein as opposed to Iloka, who is more of a strong safety and only had one interception in 2017. Keep in mind the Bengals have a new defensive coordinator in Teryl Austin, so some turnover was going to happen.

Speaking of coordinators, it sounds like Iloka will land with a former mentor in Mike Zimmer:

It's the perfect fit for Iloka considering Zimmer knows how to best use his talents. Iloka is only 28 years old and adds some quality depth to a safety room already featuring Andrew Sendejo and Harrison Smith, making a formidable defense even better.

For Iloka, it was probably going to come down to Zimmer in Minnesota or Paul Guenther in Oakland, with Minnesota appearing to have a leg up in the race.

Prediction: Iloka signs with Vikings

Junior Galette, OLB

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Junior Galette continues to make the free-agent rounds, though it doesn't appear he is close to signing with a new team.

Galette spent 16 games with the Redskins a year ago, tallying three sacks in the process while serving as a depth option. It doesn't sound like much, but it was his first year playing since 2014 after a pair of devastating leg injuries.

It's hard to know what Galette wants from the open market, but it didn't work out recently with the Los Angeles Rams:

Galette is running out of options, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him land in Washington again. The Redskins smartly added good core depth to it stable of pass rushers this offseason with Pernell McPhee, but his extensive injury history could make another add like Galette appealing.

Now 30 years old, Galette still has something to offer on a rotational basis, hence visits with Los Angeles and Seattle recently. A return to the familiar might be his best option.

Prediction: Galette signs with Redskins

Orleans Darkwa, RB

Ed Mulholland/Getty Images

While far from a household name, Orleans Darkwa still has something to offer teams.

A year ago, Darkwa surprised with the New York Giants by rushing for 751 yards and five touchdowns on a 4.4 per-carry average over 15 games.

This helped Darkwa get a few unsuccessful visits in July before his recent trip to Washington:

Those Redskins went with Peterson though, meaning the 26-year-old back is returning to the market as the top name. While he isn't going to steal a job, this is a veteran back who ran for 154 yards and a score on a 7.7 per-carry average to close the season a year ago, so there is upside here coaches have to like should a starter get hurt.

A team with a little drama at running back, paired with a splash of the unknown, might make the most sense. In this vein, the Green Bay Packers are a team to keep in mind. Aaron Jones will start the year suspended, Ty Montgomery could only play in eight games last year and Jamaal Williams is an unknown.

In Green Bay, Darkwa could provide quantifiable depth with starter upside, especially if the passing game is playing well.

Prediction: Darkaw signs with Packers