Fantasy Football 2018: Dynasty Mock Draft, Rankings and Tips for Team Names

Fantasy Football 2018: Dynasty Mock Draft, Rankings and Tips for Team NamesAugust 26, 2018
While winning in regular fantasy football leagues requires a lot of effort, doing it in a dynasty league is almost like having a full-time job.
Unlike redraft leagues, you keep the players you select in dynasty leagues for as long as you want them. This puts a lot of pressure on your first draft to get the right players in your system who can help you win for multiple seasons.
This means while Tom Brady is still an elite player and Frank Gore is fun to root for, they might not be worth high selections in your fantasy draft.
Here is a look at some advice for those entering a dynasty league in 2018.
2-Round Mock Draft
Round 1
1. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
2. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams
3. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants
4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
5. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
6. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
7. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
8. Le'Veon Bell, RB Pittsburgh Steelers
9. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
Round 2
11. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
12. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
13. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
14. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
15. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
16. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
17. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
18. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
19. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
20. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
Receivers are slightly more valuable in dynasty leagues than in standard leagues due to the fact the best players have a longer prime. Antonio Brown has been an elite fantasy option for several years and DeAndre Hopkins has the chance to follow that up thanks to his new connection with Deshaun Watson.
Odell Beckham Jr. has more question marks about who will be throwing him passes beyond this season, but there are no doubts about his talent.
Running backs don't always have an extended prime in the NFL, but Todd Gurley, Ezekiel Elliott and others appear set for some dominant years ahead.
Position Rankings
Quarterbacks
1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
2. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
3. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles
4. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
5. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers
6. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers
7. Tom Brady, New England Patriots
8. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
9. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
10. Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans
Aaron Rodgers is 34 years old, but he has been an elite fantasy player throughout his career when he remains healthy and should have at least five more dominant years ahead of him. This is enough to keep him as the top player at his position.
However, there is a youth movement beyond that with Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz hoping to recover from injuries and build off their fantastic 2017 seasons.
Patrick Mahomes is the wild card here thanks to his incredible talent, although he is an unknown after sitting out for Kansas City last season.
Running Backs
1. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
2. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
3. David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals
4. Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers
5. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
6. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
7. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs
9. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
10. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
11. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
12. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers
13. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons
14. Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers
15. Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears
16. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
17. Royce Freeman, Denver Broncos
18. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills
19. Alex Collins, Baltimore Ravens
20. Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks
Many fans have forgotten about David Johnson after a lost 2017 season, but he looks healthy in his return from his wrist injury and appears ready to once again be a star in 2018.
Meanwhile, the talented rookie class from last year should only be better with Alvin Kamara, Leonard Fournette, Kareem Hunt, Christian McCaffrey and Joe Mixon, while Dalvin Cook is ready to breakout after tearing his ACL last season.
Jerick McKinnon could be the sleeper after signing with the 49ers this offseason.
Wide Receivers
1. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans
2. Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants
3. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers
4. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints
5. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
7. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
8. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals
9. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
10. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
11. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings
12. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans
13. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears
14. Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams
15. Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders
16. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts
17. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings
18. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers
19. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns
20. Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles
Michael Thomas and Davante Adams made significant leaps last season, and they each have chances to remain in the WR1 category for the next few years considering their situations.
Second-year players Corey Davis and Mike Williams are high-upside selections despite producing minimal statistics as rookies. They could be busts, but they could also end up being steals at this point in their careers.
There is reason to doubt Amari Cooper after a disappointing 2017, but this is a bet that he will bounce back this year.
Tight Ends
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles
3. Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots
4. Evan Engram, New York Giants
5. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
6. Trey Burton, Chicago Bears
7. Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans
8. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
9. O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10. Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers
As good as Rob Gronkowski has been in his career, his future is year-to-year at this point and there is no telling when injuries will make it too difficult to play anymore.
However, there is a good crop of young players at the position between Evan Engram, David Njoku and O.J. Howard, all of whom are entering their second years in the NFL.
Rookie Rankings
1. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
2. Royce Freeman, RB, Denver Broncos
3. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks
4. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
5. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions
6. Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots
7. Ronald Jones, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
9. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
10. Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears
Saquon Barkley is going to be an every-down player for the Giants and has a chance to be a star right out of the gate. Unfortunately, you can't say that for anyone else in the rookie class.
Kerryon Johnson and Royce Freeman appear to have the best chances to get early playing time, but you have to decide whether their future upside is worth drafting over veterans more likely to help this season.
Sam Darnold is likely the best option of all the rookie quarterbacks based on talent and early playing time.
Dynasty Team Names
You have had plenty of time to make puns from the veterans in the league, so let's take a look at some options for the incoming class:
- Kerryon My Wayward Son
- Whatcha Saquon
- Hey Darnold!
- Chosen Rosen
- Sony Playstation Michel
- Michael Gallup Poll
