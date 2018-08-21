2018 NFL Week 1 Updated Odds Revealed; Patriots, Packers, Rams Among Favorites

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

With the 2018 NFL regular season just over two weeks away, the oddsmakers have released the updated odds for all of the Week 1 matchups.

OddsShark tweeted out a look at the season openers on Tuesday:

The opening week is highlighted by the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Sept. 6. It's interesting that Philadelphia is a 3.5-point favorite, even though it's unclear if Carson Wentz (torn ACL on Dec. 10) or Nick Foles will be under center. Then again, Wentz was a regular-season MVP candidate and Foles earned Super Bowl LII MVP honors by leading the Eagles to their first-ever Lombardi Trophy.

In other words, they should be in good hands regardless of who starts the season at quarterback.

Meanwhile, the undefeated Jimmy Garoppolo (7-0 in seven career starts) is a six-point favorite to start his first full season as a San Francisco 49er. He won all five starts with the team in 2017 after being acquired in a midseason trade, and he was subsequently rewarded with a five-year, $137.5 million deal. He is facing a Minnesota Vikings squad that made it to the NFC Championship Game last season and then added Kirk Cousins as a free agent this offseason.

The Kansas City Chiefs will start the Patrick Mahomes era as three-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers despite winning both meetings a season ago on their way to the AFC West crown.

Jon Gruden drew a tough matchup in his first game back in the NFL in a decade, hosting the Los Angeles Rams. The Oakland Raiders will open the year as three-point underdogs at home, even after adding Jordy Nelson, Martavis Bryant, Doug Martin and more this offseason. On the other hand, the Rams added Ndamukong Suh, Brandin Cooks, Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib to a squad that won the NFC West in 2017.

Things can change in a hurry due to injuries, trades and signings. For now, though, Vegas has handicapped the first week of the regular season based on how things stand at the moment.