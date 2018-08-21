4'2" Wide Receiver Ricardo Benitez Will Walk on at Baylor University

Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists? Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11 College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10 Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry Bryce Love for Six Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri Justice Hill Takes Off for 79 Yards for the Touchdown Right Arrow Icon

Ricardo Benitez, who is a 4'2", 100-pound wide receiver, was born without femurs and told he may never walk, but that didn't stop the Texas native from pursuing his dream of playing football.

After attending Baylor coach Matt Rhule's football camp, the 18-year-old committed to the school as a non-scholarship player. Benitez was about $20,000 short of being able to go to Baylor but has a GoFundMe campaign to help raise the funds.

For more, watch the video above or donate to Benitez's campaign on GoFundMe.

