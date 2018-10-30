Jaguars Trade Dante Fowler to Rams in Exchange for 3rd-, 5th-Round Picks

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Tuesday have they traded defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. to the Los Angeles Rams.

Jacksonville will receive a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round selection.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon reacted to the move:

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday the team was in the market for a pass-rusher, calling it "the main one" as he and general manager Les Snead looked at areas of need, per the Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein.

CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora added more perspective:

The 24-year-old appeared in 39 games for the Jaguars over two-and-a-half seasons, registering 61 combined tackles and 14 sacks.

Jacksonville selected Fowler with the third overall pick in the 2015 draft after he had 14.5 sacks and 33 tackles for loss in three years with the Florida Gators. However, he missed his entire rookie campaign after suffering a torn ACL in his first practice with the team.

While he hasn't emerged as an elite pass-rusher, his production in 2017 (eight sacks) represented clear progress. He finished 34th in Bleacher Report's NFL1000 year-end rankings of the top 4-3 defensive ends.

"Only 23, Fowler somehow earned an early 'bust' label and has already shaken it off," NFL1000 scout Justis Mosqueda wrote. "With Campbell, Fowler and Yannick Ngakoue locked in for the foreseeable future, he'll have every opportunity to keep this momentum rolling."

However, questions about Fowler's long-term future in Jacksonville grew when the Jaguars declined his fifth-year option for 2019, which was worth $14.2 million.

The Jaguars are blessed with a lot of depth along the defensive line, especially after Yannick Ngakoue emerged as a key player in the front seven. Jacksonville was also likely thinking about the financial implications of Fowler's option, since the team is projected to be $13.8 million over the salary cap next season, per Spotrac.

By trading Fowler, the Jaguars are getting something back for a player they likely would've let leave in free agency anyway. Losing the depth he provides will hurt if Ngakoue goes down with an injury, but taking that chance is worth the return Jacksonville is receiving.

For the Rams, Fowler is a young defensive end with a high ceiling, albeit still with some risk.

The Jaguars suspended Fowler for one week in August after he got into a physical altercation with Ngakoue during practice. The NFL also issued Fowler a one-game suspension, which resulted from a July 2017 arrest. He had pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor charges after authorities alleged he punched a man following an argument.

On the field, it's not a foregone conclusion Fowler will take the next step forward to become an elite defender. He's leaving a line that ranked second in adjusted sack rate in 2017, per Football Outsiders. His performance may taper off without the benefit of the talent around him in Jacksonville.

Fowler is in a contract year and likely to have a bigger role for Los Angeles than he would have had in Jacksonville. The 2018 season will be a pivotal campaign for the fourth-year lineman.