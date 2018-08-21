Simms & Lefkoe: Hidden Gem Rookies, QB Battles, Awful New Helmet Rule

Bleacher Report

It's the Tuesday edition of Simms & Lefkoe!

On today's episode of the show, the guys discuss the NFL's new helmet rule and Simms breaks down the film from Preseason Week 2.

Follow us @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram and tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.