Fantasy Football 2018: Flex Rankings, Team Names and More Draft Cheatsheets

Typically, the flex option in roster lineups allows fantasy owners to use a running back, wide receiver or tight end in a starting spot. If you're serious about winning your league, don't gloss over this position as a bonus.

In leagues with standard scoring settings, a strong running back trio could take you all the way to the postseason. However, it's not recommended to start your draft with three tailbacks in the first three rounds. Take a look at non-starting ball-carriers who may remain available midway through the draft.

In addition to choices at running back, don't forget the wide receivers and tight ends projected to see a high target volume in the passing game. An offense that relies heavily on the aerial attack probably features at least three consistent pass-catchers—target the No. 3 option for your flex spot.

Let's take a look at the updated top-50 flex rankings following Week 2 of the preseason, with average draft position (ADP) provided by Fantasy Football Calculator. Beyond the obvious, a few value selections may stand out toward the bottom of the list.

We'll start out with some team names that may pique your interest.

Top 50 Flex Player Rankings



1. RB Le'Veon Bell, PIT

2. RB Ezekiel Elliott, DAL

3. RB Todd Gurley, LAR

4. RB David Johnson, ARZ

5. RB Kareem Hunt, KC

6. RB Alvin Kamara, NOR

7. WR Odell Beckham Jr., NYG

8. WR Antonio Brown, PIT

9. WR DeAndre Hopkins, HOU

10. RB Christian McCaffrey, CAR

11. RB Saquon Barkley, NYG

12. RB Melvin Gordon, LAC

13. WR Davante Adams, GB

14. WR Julio Jones, ATL

15. WR Michael Thomas, NOR

16. RB Joe Mixon, CIN

17. RB Leonard Fournette, JAX

18. RB Devonta Freeman, ATL

19. WR A.J. Green, CIN

20. WR Mike Evans, TB

21. RB Dalvin Cook, MIN

22. RB Jordan Howard, CHI

23. TE Rob Gronkowski, NE

24. WR Jerick McKinnon, SF

25. RB LeSean McCoy, BUF

26. WR T.Y. Hilton, IND

27. WR Adam Thielen, MIN

28. WR Keenan Allen, LAC

29. WR Stefon Diggs, MIN

30. WR Doug Baldwin, SEA

31. WR Tyreek Hill, KC

32. WR Amari Cooper, OAK

33. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT

34. WR Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ

35. RB Dion Lewis, TEN

36. WR Brandin Cooks, LAR

37. WR Golden Tate, DET

38. TE Travis Kelce, KC

39. WR Jarvis Landry, CLE

40. RB Derrick Henry, TEN

41. RB Alex Collins, BAL

42. WR Marvin Jones, DET

43. RB Kenyan Drake, MIA

44. RB Mark Ingram, NO

45. RB Jay Ajayi, PHI

46. TE Greg Olsen, CAR

47. TE Jimmy Graham, GB

48. RB Royce Freeman, DEN

49. TE Zach Ertz, PHI

50. RB Kerryon Johnson, DET

*Note: Rankings based on author's opinion

Draft CheatSheet: Flex Rankings

Don't Overlook Larry Fitzgerald

Arizona Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald will go into his age-35 season this year, but he's far from over the hill. Two seasons ago, he led the league in receptions with 107 and logged 109 during the 2017 term. For owners in point-per-reception leagues, the veteran can still push your squad over the hump.

Last year, three Cardinals quarterbacks logged at least four starts. Carson Palmer, Drew Stanton and Blaine Gabbert all found a common reliable target in the 11-time Pro Bowler. Managers should factor in a potential transition between Sam Bradford and rookie Josh Rosen under center. For now, head coach Steve Wilks declared the starting role the veteran's to lose.

Assuming Bradford remains healthy through the remainder of the preseason, Fitzgerald should have a decent start to the year. Following three consecutive terms with at least 107 catches, he'll demand the first look from whoever starts at quarterback.

Fitzgerald's ADP currently lists at 3.10. There's a strong possibility, he'll come off the board as someone's WR2, but if you're lucky enough to see him drop past Round 4, don't hesitate to take him as a potential flex option.

Prioritizing the Tennessee Titans' Top 2 Running Backs

It's important to pay attention to a running back's projected number of touches instead of who's expected to start in the backfield.

Derrick Henry, whose ADP lists at 4.02, probably starts the 2018 season for the Tennessee Titans. The front office signed Dion Lewis who's a prototypical dual-threat out of the backfield. The 27-year-old logged a single-season high 1,110 yards from scrimmage last year. His ADP is 5.07.

Should fantasy owners who are looking for a flex position player take Henry before Lewis? Absolutely not. The 6'3" 247-pound bruising back caught 24 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown over the last two seasons. The former New England Patriot ball-carrier logged 32 receptions for 214 yards and three scores in 2017. He'll likely continue to handle third-down receiving responsibilities while Henry uses his size between the tackles.

Lewis should finish with the most touches in the backfield because of his expanded duties as a receiver.

Stashing Mark Ingram

For the first four weeks of the 2018 season, Alvin Kamara will pair up with a new running back in the backfield while Mark Ingram serves his suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. The two-time Pro Bowler will likely drop in most mock drafts but keep him on your board in case he falls past his ADP (5.01).

Once Ingram returns to action, expect him to rack up yards on fresh legs. The coaching staff won't forget what he brings to the ground attack. Through two preseason games, the eighth-year veteran has been productive, logging 14 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. Furthermore, the 28-year-old is coming off his best season as a pro with single-season highs in yards (1,124), rushing touchdowns (12) and receptions (58).

Performing at his peak, Ingram's production should reach RB2 levels in a starting lineup featuring two running backs. Nonetheless, managers fortunate enough to see him fall on draft day would have a solid flex player capable of racking up points in the Saints' loaded offense.