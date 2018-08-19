NFL Trade Rumors: Colts Rejected Seahawks' Offer for Jacoby Brissett

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

In search of depth at quarterback, the Seattle Seahawks reportedly made an attempt to acquire Jacoby Brissett.

Per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the Indianapolis Colts rejected an offer of a second-round draft pick from the Seahawks for the third-year quarterback.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora presented a conflicting report that the Seahawks didn't offer a second-round pick for Brissett.

The Seahawks won't have a second-round pick until 2020 after trading next year's selection to the Houston Texans as part of the Duane Brown deal in October.

Brissett has become a hot trade commodity since the end of last season, but the Colts appear intent on keeping him as an insurance policy for Andrew Luck.

Per Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star, the Colts turned down two different trade offers for Brissett in March.



Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters earlier this month a first-round pick wouldn't be enough for a team to get Brissett in a deal.

"All of a sudden, we have the best backup quarterback in football," Irsay said. "I don't think we'd accept a (first-round pick in a trade) for him, we think he's that good."

Luck is returning from a shoulder injury that kept him out for the entire 2017 season.

Indianapolis acquired Brissett from the New England Patriots on Sept. 2, eight days before the regular season began. He took over as the starting quarterback in Week 2 and proceeded to throw for 3,098 yards, run for 260 yards and account for 17 touchdowns.

Russell Wilson is entrenched as the starter in Seattle, with veteran Austin Davis serving as the backup. Brian Schottenheimer, who is entering his first season as Seahawks offensive coordinator, was Indianapolis' quarterbacks coach from 2016-17.