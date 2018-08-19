WWE SummerSlam 2018 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsAugust 19, 2018
WWE SummerSlam 2018 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
The Beast defended his Universal Championship against The Big Dog, The Samoan Submission Machine challenged a phenomenal WWE champion for the top prize in the industry and Ronda Rousey sought her first Raw Women's Championship as she challenged Alexa Bliss Sunday night as part of a star-studded 2018 SummerSlam pay-per-view.
Championships were not the only thing up for grabs Sunday.
Pride, bragging rights and even the Money in the Bank briefcase were on the line as the top male and female competitors in sports entertainment battled under the bright lights of Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Relive all of the action of the August 19 extravaganza with this recap, including match grades and analysis.
Mixed Tag Team Match: Rusev and Lana vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega
For weeks, Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega have been thorns in the sides of Rusev and Lana. The rivalry between the on-screen pairings kicked off Sunday's festivities as Lana and Rusev battled Almas and Vega in a mixed tag team match.
Almas' athleticism allowed him to take control of the bout, working the left arm of his more powerful opponent with an armbar.
As Rusev attempted a tag, Vega pulled Lana off the apron, ensuring the founder of Rusev Day remained in a difficult situation.
Lana finally received the hot tag and took Vega down with a big head-butt and double knees to the back of her opponent's neck.
The Ravishing Russian delivered a big kick from out of nowhere and was rolling when Almas jumped on the apron. Rusev pulled him out of the way, and the match continued. One more bit of interference from Almas allowed Vega to score a rollup and use the ropes for added leverage and the win.
Result
Almas and Vega defeated Lana and Rusev
Grade
C
Analysis
An interesting tag match in that it built to the women receiving the hot tags and to the climactic finish.
Lana was on fire and looked much better than she typically does, but you cannot ignore how much of that was Vega bumping around for her. The timing was just a bit off and Almas and Rusev were almost nonfactors, but all things considered, it was not a horrible match by any stretch of the imagination.
Hopefully, it does spell the end of the program, though, and Almas can move on to better things while Rusev and Aiden English undergo the obvious split that awaits them sooner than later.
Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak
Drew Gulak has been one of the underappreciated and underrated members of the 205 Live roster since the cruiserweights returned to WWE. The Philadelphia native, clad in a red, white and blue robe that would appear right at home in a Rocky film, challenged cruiserweight champion Cedric Alexander in singles competition Sunday.
Alexander tried to fasten the pace with a headscissors but Gulak countered and went for his Gu-Lock submission. The champion escaped and delivered a dropkick. Gulak immediately targeted the head and neck of his opponent, though, delivering a knee to the back of the neck on the arena floor that left the champion writhing in pain.
Alexander fought back but found himself hanged up on the top rope. Gulak applied his Gu-Lock with the champion trapped in the ropes. He went back to the hold moments later but the champion continued to resist the hold.
The action picked up tremendously late in the match, with reversals and pinfall attempts that ultimately saw Alexander stack his challenger up and score the successful title defense.
Result
Alexander defeated Gulak
Grade
B
Analysis
The storytelling and action made for a damn fine wrestling match from the cruiserweights, who have been one of the brightest spots on WWE television for the last five months.
Gulak looked like the most dangerous man on the roster, targeting the neck of his opponent and locking in his vaunted submission every opportunity he could.
Alexander winning in the manner he did suggests the feud is not over and that will be a very good thing for the entire 205 Live product.
Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival vs. The B-Team
The Revival were once considered the best tag team in professional wrestling. The B Team scored an improbable upset over Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules to win the Raw Tag Team Championships. Sunday night, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder looked to regain their reputations, and win their first main roster titles, by defeating Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.
Dawson and Wilder worked as heels, taking the fight to Dallas while Axel recovered at ringside following an assault by the challengers.
A top rope neckbreaker by Dallas allowed him to create some separation and finally tag Axel into the bout. The third-generation star unloaded on his opponents, delivering a neck snap reminiscent of the one his father, the late Mr. Perfect, did for so many years.
The finish saw Dawson roll Axel up. Wilder hanged Dallas up on the rope and the former inspirational Superstar fell onto his partner, thus reversing the rollup. Three seconds later, the B Team retained their tag titles.
Result
The B Team defeated The Revival
Grade
C
Analysis
This was just a lackluster match that continued the mediocrity of the Raw tag team division.
Why it was determined that The B Team should retain their titles over the significantly better Revival is a question only the WWE Creative team can answer.
The psychology on the part of the heels was there but the action down the stretch was messy and it never really looked like the two teams were on the same page. The perfect conclusion to a subpar Kickoff Show.