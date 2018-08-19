WWE SummerSlam 2018 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

For weeks, Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega have been thorns in the sides of Rusev and Lana. The rivalry between the on-screen pairings kicked off Sunday's festivities as Lana and Rusev battled Almas and Vega in a mixed tag team match.

Almas' athleticism allowed him to take control of the bout, working the left arm of his more powerful opponent with an armbar.

As Rusev attempted a tag, Vega pulled Lana off the apron, ensuring the founder of Rusev Day remained in a difficult situation.

Lana finally received the hot tag and took Vega down with a big head-butt and double knees to the back of her opponent's neck.

The Ravishing Russian delivered a big kick from out of nowhere and was rolling when Almas jumped on the apron. Rusev pulled him out of the way, and the match continued. One more bit of interference from Almas allowed Vega to score a rollup and use the ropes for added leverage and the win.

Result

Almas and Vega defeated Lana and Rusev

Grade

C

Analysis

An interesting tag match in that it built to the women receiving the hot tags and to the climactic finish.

Lana was on fire and looked much better than she typically does, but you cannot ignore how much of that was Vega bumping around for her. The timing was just a bit off and Almas and Rusev were almost nonfactors, but all things considered, it was not a horrible match by any stretch of the imagination.

Hopefully, it does spell the end of the program, though, and Almas can move on to better things while Rusev and Aiden English undergo the obvious split that awaits them sooner than later.