Adrian Peterson Rumors: Redskins Hosting Ex-Vikings, Cardinals RB

Multiple injuries at running back forced the Washington Redskins to look at signing veteran Adrian Peterson.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Washington is hosting Peterson for a team visit.

Josina Anderson of ESPN also noted the player's interest in joining the Redskins.

"I'm down for working out or whatever I have to do to make the team," he said Sunday.

Peterson appeared in 10 games last season while splitting time with the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals, finishing with 529 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The 33-year-old averaged just 3.4 yards per carry after producing only 1.9 yards per carry in his three games played in 2016.

Still, Peterson is only a few years removed from leading the NFL with 1,485 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 2015 with the Minnesota Vikings. It was his fourth time being named first-team All-Pro and seventh selection to the Pro Bowl as part of his likely Hall of Fame career.

Unfortunately, he has struggled to find a new landing spot leading into the 2018 season.

Washington is in need of backfield help, though, after rookie second-round pick DerriusGuice went down with a torn ACL in the first preseason game.

Samaje Perine also suffered a sprained ankle and will likely miss at least a week, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Byron Marshall will also likely miss two to four weeks with his ankle injury, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

With Chris Thompson also still recovering from his broken fibula, Rob Kelley is the only healthy and established player on the roster.