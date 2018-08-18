Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury Fight Announced; Opening Betting Odds Revealed

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2018

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - AUGUST 17: Tyson Fury reacts to rival heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder's taunts during the weigh in for his fight with Francesco Pianeta on August 17, 2018 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Windsor park will host the Frampton boxing bill on Saturday night which also features Paddy Barnes and Tyson Fury. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Deontay Wilder has opened as a slight favorite ahead of Tyson Fury after Wilder's manager, Frank Warren, confirmed the fight will happen.

According to OddsShark's Scott Hastings, Wilder (-120) is only slightly ahead of Fury (-110) in the eyes of oddsmakers.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

Related

    Tyson Fury Outboxes Francesco Pianeta, Eyes Wilder Next

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Tyson Fury Outboxes Francesco Pianeta, Eyes Wilder Next

    Nate Loop
    via Bleacher Report

    Wilder Hit by Pint of Beer at Fury-Pianeta 😳

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Wilder Hit by Pint of Beer at Fury-Pianeta 😳

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Tyson Fury vs. Francesco Pianeta - LIVE BoxingScene Scorecard

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Tyson Fury vs. Francesco Pianeta - LIVE BoxingScene Scorecard

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder: The Best Alternative

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder: The Best Alternative

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com