Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury Fight Announced; Opening Betting Odds Revealed

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Deontay Wilder has opened as a slight favorite ahead of Tyson Fury after Wilder's manager, Frank Warren, confirmed the fight will happen.

According to OddsShark's Scott Hastings, Wilder (-120) is only slightly ahead of Fury (-110) in the eyes of oddsmakers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.