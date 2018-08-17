Unauthorized Helicopters Flying over Steelers vs. Packers Game Concerned Police

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Two U.S. Navy helicopters flew over Lambeau Field during Thursday's preseason game, which caught police and Green Bay Packers personnel by surprise.

"That had us scrambling last night," Green Bay police commander Paul Ebel said, per Richard Ryman and Doug Schneider of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

The helicopters flew over the stadium during the first quarter after Green Bay scored a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I was as surprised as anyone," Packers president Mark Murphy said Friday, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Photographer Zac DeRidder shared video of the helicopters on Twitter:

Ebel oversees security at Lambeau during games and said law enforcement was not told about any plans for military aircraft to be near the area, per Ryman and Schneider. He added that air traffic controllers were eventually made aware of the situation and helped direct the helicopters away from the stadium.

Packers spokesman Aaron Popkey revealed the team didn't know about the flyby before it happened.

"The helicopter flights over Lambeau Field last night were not a planned component of the game. We are in contact today with the proper authorities to gather more information as to the nature of the flights," he said.

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Ron Flanders said the Navy was looking into the incident.

On the field, the Packers handled the Steelers 51-34 and improved to 2-0 in the preseason.

DeShone Kizer threw two touchdowns, while Aaron Rodgers attempted four passes, one of which went for the touchdown to tight end Jimmy Graham right before the helicopters appeared.