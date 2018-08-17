Champ Bailey Says He Wouldn't Boycott HOF Ceremony Like Terrell Owens

JACK DEMPSEY/Associated Press

If former NFL cornerback Champ Bailey gets elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, expect him to make the trip to Canton, regardless of how long he had to wait to get the call.

Bailey recently went on the Talk of Fame Network (around the 30-minute mark, h/t TMZ) and discussed Terrell Owens' decision to skip the induction ceremony earlier this month after having to wait until his third year on the ballot. While Bailey understands the reasoning, he also made it clear it's not how he would (or will) handle things.

"For T.O., he carries his emotions a little different. So, I can understand him being ticked off a little differently because he's always carried himself that way ... I don't know if I would do the things [T.O.] did. But, every man has his own choices to make."

Owens' decision to not join his fellow inductees during the first weekend of August stirred the pot because it was unprecedented. While many believe he declined the invitation because he was not a first-ballot Hall of Famer, Owens made it clear he was protesting due to a "flaw in the system," via ESPN's Vaughn McClure:

"I understand why I've made my decision. I don't expect everyone to agree with me. But again, obviously the criteria and the system put in place for the Hall of Fame in order for guys like myself to be inducted, there are guidelines that the writers—the sportswriters—are supposed to adhere to.

[...]

"For me, it wasn't about the Hall of Fame. I never played this sport to be in the Hall of Fame. Everything that I've accomplished was a lot of hard work. It was a lot of blood, sweat and tears. And when I feel like there are certain people put in position to not really adhere and honor and respect what I've done for the game, then that's an issue."

Owens instead opted to give his induction speech at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Bailey made it known that he believes his career is worthy of getting him into Canton on the first try. After all, he made 12 Pro Bowls, earned three first-team All-Pro honors and once led the league in interceptions during his 15-year career.

If he doesn't get in on his first try, Bailey admitted he'd probably be "disappointed"—but he would still appreciate the accomplishment regardless. And in the end, he's the one who would have to live with the decision of not attending the official ceremony. That's why he doesn't envision himself pulling a T.O.

Bailey played five years in Washington after being the seventh overall pick in 1999 and spent the final 10 years of his career with the Denver Broncos. He last appeared in a regular-season game during the 2013 season, failing to make the New Orleans Saints' roster the following year.