Inter Milan to Sue La Liga President Javier Tebas over Luka Modric Comments

Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images

Inter Milan have announced their intention to sue La Liga president Javier Tebas over his claims the Nerrazzuri are using "tricks" to sign Luka Modric.

Per Football Italia, the club released a statement on the matter, saying: "FC Internazionale Milano announces that it will take legal action against Mr. Javier Tebas in the face of statements made today in the Press."

Tebas voiced his displeasure with the market and how certain clubs conduct their business in an interview with Spanish newspaper ABC (h/t Football Italia):

"Things don't happen just because we make mistakes, but I don't think this is the case, but other clubs things have happened, which shouldn't happen.

"I'm not only referring to PSG but also Juventus with the signing of Ronaldo and Inter, who have no money to buy players but then offer a mountain of money, the source of which I don't know.

"Tricks in the market? As for Juve I don't know. We'll have to see how their deal [for Ronaldo] pans out, but Inter's offer for Modric hid some tricks.

"The PSG-Neymar issue was also rigged. PSG are a club of 'just tricks' like Manchester City, and this generates circumstances that destabilise the market and media."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.