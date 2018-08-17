ESPN Will Not Broadcast National Anthem Before 'Monday Night Football' Games

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro said Friday the network doesn't plan to air the United States national anthem before its Monday Night Football telecasts during the 2018 NFL season.

Sara Fischer of Axios provided comments from Pitaro, who said ESPN informed the league about its decision but left the door open to reverse it.

"We generally have not broadcasted the anthem and I don't think that will change this year," he said. "Our plan going into this year is to not broadcast the anthem … again that could change. It's unpredictable what could happen in the world but as of now, we're not. We have communicated that back to the NFL."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.