ESPN Will Not Broadcast National Anthem Before 'Monday Night Football' Games

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2018

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 6: Fans stand at attention for the national anthem overlooking a 100 yard American flag prior the AFC Wild Card Playoff Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 6, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
Jason Hanna/Getty Images

ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro said Friday the network doesn't plan to air the United States national anthem before its Monday Night Football telecasts during the 2018 NFL season.

Sara Fischer of Axios provided comments from Pitaro, who said ESPN informed the league about its decision but left the door open to reverse it.

"We generally have not broadcasted the anthem and I don't think that will change this year," he said. "Our plan going into this year is to not broadcast the anthem … again that could change. It's unpredictable what could happen in the world but as of now, we're not. We have communicated that back to the NFL."

                 

