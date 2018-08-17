Tom Brady Speaks with Nick Foles After Missed Super Bowl 52 Handshake

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made headlines in February when he walked off the U.S. Bank Stadium field in Minnesota without shaking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles' hand after a 41-33 loss in Super Bowl LII.

When the two teams played on Thursday night, the future Hall of Famer made sure to find Foles afterward.

"That was kind of made up to me because that was never my intention that I would be a bad sport," Brady said after a 37-20 victory on Thursday, via ESPN's Mike Reiss. "But, I have a lot of respect for Nick and Carson [Wentz], all those quarterbacks, and that team and the way they played. They're a great team."

Foles himself noted that he wasn't sweating the so-called Super Bowl snub, per Joe Giza of WBZ-TV:

That echoes what he said leading up to the preseason bout, via ESPN's Tim McManus:

"It will happen when it happens. We practiced with the Patriots several years ago, and I got to stand there and talk to Tom for quite a bit. He's a great guy. I have all the respect in the world for him.

"I think everyone's making a really big deal out of this and it's not a big deal at all. I've already talked to him before; he's a guy I've always looked up to. You've got to admire someone who is probably the greatest ever and still going strong. I mean, even at his age (41) he seems to get better and better. I've already had a conversation with him before when we practiced, so if we have one in the future, we'll have one and it will be cool."

Even though Brady and Foles didn't exchange pleasantries until after the game on Thursday, the Patriots star did make a point to meet up with Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on the field during pregame warmups...but Foles was in the locker room:

As Reiss points out, Brady typically doesn't go out onto the field before full team warm-ups, so if his intention was to reach out to Foles, he would have to wait a little longer to finally come face-to-face.

The critics jumped all over Brady, a five-time champion, for his perceived lack of sportsmanship after the Super Bowl loss. But as he and Foles have both said, there's no beef—and now the issue is a thing of the past.