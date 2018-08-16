Week 2 NFL Preseason Odds: Friday Games Betting Lines, Trends and Analysis

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns might be coming off just the second 0-16 campaign in NFL history, but the team featured in this year's popular Hard Knocks series has continued to make it look easy in the preseason.

The Browns (1-0) have won five straight preseason games dating back to last year, both straight up and against the spread, and they are listed as 3.5-point home favorites on the NFL preseason odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark for Friday's matchup with the Buffalo Bills (0-1), who made their first playoff appearance since 1999 in 2017.

Cleveland will be one of 10 NFL teams playing in five games on Friday night and might have the most to prove as one of the worst teams of all-time a year ago.

The Browns doubled up the New York Giants 20-10 in their preseason opener last Thursday, easily covering the spread as one-point road favorites. Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield backed up his selection with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft by throwing for 212 yards and two touchdowns while veteran Tyrod Taylor also had 99 passing yards and one score, showing that Cleveland should be much improved under center in 2018.

Meanwhile, Buffalo let Taylor go via free agency and is trying to replace him with a rookie as well in Josh Allen, who was taken seventh overall. Allen may not be ready right away, so the Bills also have veteran AJ McCarron and second-year player Nathan Peterman battling him for the starting job. All three will likely split snaps nearly equally again after Buffalo fell 28-23 last week to the Carolina Panthers as three-point favorites.

The Panthers (1-0), Detroit Lions (0-1), Atlanta Falcons (0-1) and New Orleans Saints (1-0) are the other teams currently sitting as favorites on Friday. Detroit and Atlanta are both at home after losing on the road last week, and starting quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Matt Ryan should be more of a factor for their respective teams here.

Stafford did not even play in a 16-10 loss to the Oakland Raiders while Ryan completed one pass for minus-two yards in a 17-0 defeat to the New York Jets last Friday.

The Lions will take on the Giants (0-1) as three-point betting favorites this week, and the Falcons are 1.5-point chalk against the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1). Later, Carolina is 3.5-point chalk hosting the Miami Dolphins (0-1), and New Orleans is the same versus the Arizona Cardinals (1-0), who rallied to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 last week.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.