Bryan Berard Suing NHL for Not Protecting Him from Brain Injuries During Career

Al Bello/Getty Images

Former hockey star Bryan Berard has filed a lawsuit against the NHL for failing to protect him from brain injuries during his career, according to TMZ Sports.

"The time has come for the NHL to not only care for those former players on whose backs and brains the League reaped billions of dollars, but also finally to put long-term player safety over profit," the lawsuit reads.

Berard reportedly has medical problems after dealing with "repetitive brain injuries" during his 12-year career in the league.

The 41-year-old spent time with six different organizations in the league after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 1995 draft. He won the Calder Trophy in 1996-97 and the Masterson Trophy in 2003-04.

Unfortunately, he also reportedly suffered five different concussions in his career according to the lawsuit.

Garth Butcher, Ian Turnbull, Mark Hardy and John Cullen have also filed similar suits against the NHL.

The action appears similar to that of former NFL players, who have collectively been awarded more than $500 million in claims after the league hid the effects of concussions.