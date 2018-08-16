Drew Brees Doesn't Think 2018 Will Be His Last Season, but Will Play Like It Is

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees wants to leave everything out on the field in 2018.

During an interview for NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live on Wednesday, Brees said while he anticipates continuing to play in 2019, he doesn't plan on holding anything back during the upcoming season: "I don't want to take it for granted. I want to play it like it's my last—even though I don't think it is—and just enjoy every moment."

Now 39, the future Hall of Famer admitted that he started thinking about his NFL exit plan last season:

"I do have a plan in my mind for how long I'm going to play. Last year was probably the first time where I really said, 'All right, play it like it's your last. I mean, truly play it like it's your last.'

"I think for a long time, you're playing and you're just thinking it's going to last forever. At some point, you got to realize I'm more towards the end of my career than I am the beginning. But last year, I really made the point to just enjoy every moment."

Last season, the 11-time Pro Bowler set a new, single-season NFL record by completing 72 percent of his passes.

He also threw for 4,334 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

While the yardage and touchdown totals were Brees' lowest in years, that was primarily due to the fact that New Orleans was often able to lean on the running back duo of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.

Regardless of the numbers, the result was an 11-5 record, an NFC South title and a trip to the playoffs.

If not for a miraculous touchdown pass from Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs in the NFC Divisional Round, the Saints would have been the ones facing the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game rather than the Minnesota Vikings.

New Orleans is set up well to contend for a Super Bowl once again in 2018, and Brees will arguably be the biggest driving force behind its pursuit of a championship.