2018 NFL Free Agents: Latest Rumors, Predictions for Dez Bryant, More

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns may be coming off an 0-16 season, but they are one of the most visible franchises in the NFL this summer because they are featured in HBO's Hard Knocks series.

The Browns need improvement in a number of areas, including wide receiver. Former Dallas Cowboy Dez Bryant has been mentioned as a good fit for the Browns, and Bryant tweeted that he would be coming to Cleveland to talk with Browns general manager John Dorsey:

However, what looked like a solid match between a team that needs help and a receiver that needs a new home may not be coming to fruition.

Longtime Browns chronicler Tony Grossi of ESPN.com cited sources in reporting that the Browns are having second thoughts about bringing Bryant aboard.

Cleveland is feeling good about its receiving crew, which is led by Jarvis Landry and also includes Antonio Callaway, Rashard Higgins, C.J. Board, rookie free agent Da'Mari Scott and sixth-round draft pick Damion Ratley.

The Browns traded former first-round pick Corey Coleman to the Buffalo Bills earlier in August.

Dorsey spoke up on behalf of Cleveland's receivers.

"I think we have a nice group of receivers who are beginning to develop," Dorsey said, per Grossi. "With Corey's situation, I think it gives him a fresh start in Buffalo. As we speak, I think there's some talent that can develop faster than Corey's playing."

Still, the idea of passing on Bryant could be risky. The 29-year-old caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland is still a free agent, and the 26-year-old former Washington Redskin could become a hot commodity in the coming days.

Breeland visited with the Miami Dolphins recently, but while there is interest from both the team and the player, a contract has not been signed.

Miami Herald columnist Armando Salguero tweeted that "lots" of other teams are also interested in Breeland. If Salguero is correct and at least two teams want to sign Breeland, he may be capable of creating a bidding war that would lead to an impressive payday for an August signing.

Breeland had 50 tackles, one interception and 19 passes defensed last year.

While the Redskins no longer have Breeland, they are interested in cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports.

The defensive back has played for the Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos and New York Giants in his 10-year career.

Rodgers-Cromartie had 48 tackles in 15 games for the Giants last season.