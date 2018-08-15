Dolphins Trade Rumors: Injured WR DeVante Parker Won't Be Dealt

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker reportedly isn't on the trade block.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, "a league source familiar with the Dolphins' plans told the Miami Herald this week that Parker will not be traded."

Parker is recovering from a broken finger in his right hand that could keep him out for the remainder of the preseason.

Salguero added that the Dolphins believe Parker has had a solid training camp and offers them a dimension other receivers on the roster don't present:

"The Dolphins are happy Parker has advanced in his knowledge of the offense to where he knows both outside receiver spots, which means the team can move him around more easily and get him open by scheme more easily.

"The Dolphins also recognize they really don’t have another receiver that might do what Parker can do—present a big target with an enormous catch radius for quarterback Ryan Tannehill."

Parker, 25, hasn't emerged as a No. 1 receiver since Miami selected him with the 14th overall pick in the 2015 draft. Last season, he registered 57 receptions for 670 yards and a score—solid numbers, but not the sort of production that puts him among the elite at the position by any stretch.

The plan for Miami is pairing Parker with Kenny Stills on the outside, while Danny Amendola mans the slot. Wide receiver isn't one of Miami's strengths this season, though a breakout year from Parker could change that narrative.

For the time being, it appears the Dolphins are willing to give Parker another year to play up to his potential. Barring a can't-miss deal, it seems likely he'll remain in Miami.