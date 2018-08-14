NFL Odds to Win 2018 Super Bowl Shift After Week 1 of Preseason

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2018

New England Patriots Lombardi trophies displayed on a table during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, where the president honored the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots for their Super Bowl LI victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

After the first week of the 2018 NFL preseason, several teams saw their odds of winning the Super Bowl shift.

According to OddsShark, eight teams have had their odds adjusted since last week:

Most notably, the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles went from 17-2 to 10-1, while the Los Angeles Rams went from 10-1 to 17-2.

The Rams are now the second choice behind the New England Patriots (13-2), while the Eagles are third.

The Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts all saw their odds of winning the Super Bowl decrease as well.

Although they remain long shots, the New York Jets went from 200-1 to 150-1.

That is likely due to the fact that rookie quarterback Sam Darnold performed well in New York's preseason opener, throwing for 96 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions against the Atlanta Falcons.

As a result, Darnold received the majority of the Jets' first-team reps in subsequent practices ahead of Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

Even with Darnold angling toward the starting job, the Jets share the worst odds to win the Super Bowl with their AFC East rivals in the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

Behind the Pats, Rams and Eagles, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers are still 12-1, while the New Orleans Saints are 16-1.

The Eagles were 50-1 to win the big game during the preseason last year, but they went on to overcome the odds by beating New England in Super Bowl LII.

Two talented NFC teams sit at 50-1 to win Super Bowl LIII: the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks.

Related

    Wentz Says Week 1 Return Will Be Close Call

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Wentz Says Week 1 Return Will Be Close Call

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Latest Expert NFL Power Rankings

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R's Latest Expert NFL Power Rankings

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Bowles Blasts Pryor for Revealing Broken Ankle

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bowles Blasts Pryor for Revealing Broken Ankle

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Eagles Fans Troll Pats 😂

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eagles Fans Troll Pats 😂

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report