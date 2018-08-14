NFL Odds to Win 2018 Super Bowl Shift After Week 1 of Preseason

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

After the first week of the 2018 NFL preseason, several teams saw their odds of winning the Super Bowl shift.

According to OddsShark, eight teams have had their odds adjusted since last week:

Most notably, the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles went from 17-2 to 10-1, while the Los Angeles Rams went from 10-1 to 17-2.

The Rams are now the second choice behind the New England Patriots (13-2), while the Eagles are third.

The Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts all saw their odds of winning the Super Bowl decrease as well.

Although they remain long shots, the New York Jets went from 200-1 to 150-1.

That is likely due to the fact that rookie quarterback Sam Darnold performed well in New York's preseason opener, throwing for 96 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions against the Atlanta Falcons.

As a result, Darnold received the majority of the Jets' first-team reps in subsequent practices ahead of Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

Even with Darnold angling toward the starting job, the Jets share the worst odds to win the Super Bowl with their AFC East rivals in the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

Behind the Pats, Rams and Eagles, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers are still 12-1, while the New Orleans Saints are 16-1.

The Eagles were 50-1 to win the big game during the preseason last year, but they went on to overcome the odds by beating New England in Super Bowl LII.

Two talented NFC teams sit at 50-1 to win Super Bowl LIII: the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks.