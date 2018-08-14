San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers (64-56) will try to break their four-game losing streak on Tuesday when they host the San Francisco Giants (60-60) as large betting favorites at sportsbooks.

The Dodgers blew a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning en route to a disappointing 5-2 loss to the Giants in the series opener on Monday, as their struggles continued without closer Kenley Jansen, who is being treated for an irregular heartbeat.

Why the Giants can pay on the MLB lines

San Francisco hung in during the first game of the series and pulled off the late victory despite being dominated by Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw for eight innings.

The Giants overcame nine strikeouts by the 30-year-old to win as big underdogs for the first time in the last five road meetings.

San Francisco had dropped four straight at Dodger Stadium, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, and now sends Andrew Suarez (4-8, 4.64 ERA) to the mound.

While the southpaw has been bad lately, this will be his first career start versus Los Angeles, and that could work in his favor due to unfamiliarity.

Why the Dodgers can pay on the MLB lines

Three of the four losses during their current skid have been decided by one run for the Dodgers, and the other was a simple implosion by their bullpen in the ninth to the Giants, particularly reliever Scott Alexander.

It is doubtful bettors will see Alexander again here, and starting pitcher Alex Wood (7-6, 3.58 ERA) has been very good recently for Los Angeles.

Even though Wood suffered a loss in his last outing, he allowed only one earned run in six innings of a 2-1 setback to the Houston Astros on August 3.

The 27-year-old had gone 6-0 in his previous eight starts without surrendering more than three runs.

Wood is coming off the 10-day disabled list in this spot after dealing with a hamstring injury, and the Dodgers are hoping he can pick up where he left off.

He has gone 1-1 with a 2.29 ERA in three starts against San Francisco this year, with his opponent batting only .155 in his 19.2 innings over that period.

Look for Los Angeles to bounce back behind Wood and end the team's losing streak as Suarez continues his struggles.

