Fantasy Football 2018: Must-Haves Emerging This Preseason

0 of 10

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Preseason action gives fantasy football owners an initial glimpse at rookies, developing players and familiar faces in new situations. Don't read too far into one or two games with backups taking the majority of the snaps, but several names have emerged as must-have pickups on draft day.

For most of the players with rising stocks, an impressive performance preceded the surge in fantasy value, though it's fair to factor injuries and absences into the equation.

The 10 players listed below didn't necessarily start the offseason program as hot-ticket acquisitions in fantasy leagues, but they gained steam once teams took the field for exhibition games.

Furthermore, each talent comes into the preseason with a workload that isn't quite certain because of a running back committee, their role as a secondary pass-catcher in the offense during the last term, their rookie status or, in one case, a major injury last season. However, with a strong preseason showing, their stocks should rise to must-have status for draft day.

Which players elevated their draft statuses, and what makes them attractive fantasy targets?