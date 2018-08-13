Dolphins Trade Rumors: MIA 'Actively and Aggressively' Shopping for Starting CB

Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are looking to upgrade their secondary before the start of the regular season, reporting "actively and aggressively" targeting a starting cornerback, according to Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel.

While Xavien Howard and Bobby McCain have fared well, the team apparently hasn't liked what it has seen from the rest of its corners.

Miami finished last season ranked 16th in the NFL against the pass but are apparently hoping for much better numbers in 2018.

Howard was the team's top option at cornerback last season, starting 16 games while tallying a team-high four interceptions.

McCain and Cordrea Tankersley rotated at the other corner spots to limited success, but they each returned in 2018.

Depth was already a problem last season, but the Dolphins chose not to re-sign veteran Alterraun Verner. Although the organization used its first-round pick on versatile defender Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Alabama product has been used as a safety instead of at corner.

Sixth-round pick Cornell Armstrong out of Southern Miss also has a chance to make an impact but the team clearly sees a need for more help at the position.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reported the Dolphins hosted free-agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland on Sunday, but no deal has been reached.