Rafael Nadal Confirms Withdrawal from 2018 Cincinnati Masters

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of this year's Cincinnati Masters in order to preserve his fitness after he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 7-6 (4) on Sunday to win his fourth Rogers Cup crown.

The Spaniard handled his Greek opponent masterfully to clinch his 33rd career ATP Masters 1000 title, but he took to Twitter afterwards to announce he wouldn't be competing in Cincinnati:

Nadal won the Cincinnati event in 2013—the only time he's managed to make the competition's final—but he'll now seek to recuperate ahead of the 2018 U.S. Open, which gets under way on August 27.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.