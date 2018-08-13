Rafael Nadal Confirms Withdrawal from 2018 Cincinnati Masters

Rafael Nadal Confirms Withdrawal from 2018 Cincinnati MastersAugust 13, 2018
Rafael Nadal has pulled out of this year's Cincinnati Masters in order to preserve his fitness after he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 7-6 (4) on Sunday to win his fourth Rogers Cup crown.
The Spaniard handled his Greek opponent masterfully to clinch his 33rd career ATP Masters 1000 title, but he took to Twitter afterwards to announce he wouldn't be competing in Cincinnati:
Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal
Nadal won the Cincinnati event in 2013—the only time he's managed to make the competition's final—but he'll now seek to recuperate ahead of the 2018 U.S. Open, which gets under way on August 27.
