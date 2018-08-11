Police Asked Not to Buy Dolphins Tickets After Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson Kneel

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Broward County Police Benevolent Association posted a message on Facebook Friday announcing it will not participate in a discounted ticket program with the Miami Dolphins after wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the national anthem to protest social injustice prior to Thursday's preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"The Broward County PBA recently offered our members discounts to a Miami Dolphins game because that franchise said they were going to honor all First Responders," the group wrote. "We entered into this partnership with the understanding that the Dolphins organization would require their players to stand for the National Anthem. This did not happen at last night's preseason game against Tampa Bay.

"As a result, the BCPBA will no longer participate in this ticket program, and we are asking all of our members, as well as members of the Dade County PBA and Palm Beach County PBA, not to participate either. If you have already purchased tickets to this game, we encourage you to call the Dolphins ticket office to request a refund because this organization obviously DOES NOT honor First Responders and the dangers they put themselves in every day."

The announcement came on the same day President Donald Trump lashed out at NFL players for bringing attention to social and racial inequality.

"The NFL players are at it again - taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem," he tweeted. "Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their 'outrage' at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love,.....

".....Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay!"

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has gone on the record and said that while he believes kneeling is "ineffective," he supports players speaking out against social injustice.

"I've shared my opinion with all our players: I'm passionate about the cause of social justice, and I feel that kneeling is an ineffective tactic that alienates more people than it enlists," he said, per the Sun Sentinel's Dave Hyde.

"I know our players care about the military and law enforcement too because I've seen the same players who are fighting for social justice engaging positively with law enforcement and the military. I care passionately that the message of social justice resonates far and wide, and I will continue to support and fund efforts for those who fight for equality for all."