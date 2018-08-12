Little League World Series Regionals 2018: Updated Bracket Results and Scores

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The 2018 Little League World Series bracket was supposed to be set Saturday.

Rain had other ideas.

The United States finalized four of the six remaining representatives heading to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. The Southeast and Southwest had already crowned a champion earlier this week. The Mid-Atlantic and New England regions had their games delayed because of rain.

Here is a look at how every title game played out.

Great Lakes

Michigan def. Indiana, 13-0

Mid-Atlantic

Delayed (rain)

Midwest

Iowa def. North Dakota, 7-4

New England

Delayed (rain)

Northwest

Idaho def. Montana, 2-0

West

Hawaii def. North California, 11-2

Great Lakes

Indiana had two chances to stop Michigan.

Both ended in huge defeats.

Brennan Hill struck out nine over four innings of one-hit ball and hit a home run, leading Michigan to a 13-0 win over Indiana to take the Great Lakes region.

Michigan outscored Indiana 27-2 in their two head-to-head games in the tournament.

Hill was the true star Saturday, finishing 2-for-3 with two runs batted in while starring on the mound. He was responsible for two of Michigan's three extra-base hits. Jarren Purify went deep and drove in two runs, walking on three of his four plate appearances.

Michigan finished the tournament winning three of its four games by double figures.

Northwest

Christopher Reynolds struck out 10 over five scoreless innings, and Braeden Newby had two hits, as Idaho earned a 2-0 win over Montana to capture the Northwest region.

Alexander Currie closed the game out after Reynolds reached his pitch count total.

Idaho scored both of its runs on gaffes by Montana. J Dannenberg scored on a wild pitch in the third inning, and Reynolds drove in a run on an error in the fifth.

The two teams combined for just seven hits.

Midwest

Connor Duong hit a home run and a triple, and Brody Watson threw five innings of two-run ball, as Iowa advanced to the LLWS with a 7-4 win over North Dakota.

Watson carried a 7-0 lead into the sixth inning before North Dakota made things interesting, getting two runs off him before adding another pair off Alex Stewart, who recorded the final three outs. Four of North Dakota's five hits came in the final inning.

Iowa took full advantage of nearly every baserunner it got during the game, scoring seven runs on eight hits and leaving just three runners on base. Stewart went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in, and Watson had a two-run double.

North Dakota did not have an extra-base hit in the entire game.

West

Aukai Kea struck out 13 batters over five innings, and Sean Yamaguchi drove in four runs, as Hawaii returned to the Little League World Series with an 11-2 victory over North California.

Yamaguchi went 3-for-4 with a home run and two singles. His home run tied the game in the bottom of the first after North California scored two runs in the top half. The team never scored again, as Hawaii piled on 13 hits and never looked back after scoring on a walk in the third.

Mana Lau Kong and Aukai Kea each had a pair of hits. Kong drove in two runs.

Kea scattered just three hits across his five innings of work, mowing through the California lineup after struggling in the first. Yamaguchi came in and struck out the side to close the game out in the ninth.