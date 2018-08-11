Johnny Manziel Can Make Return to NFL, Kurt Warner Says

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 11, 2018

MONTREAL, QC - AUGUST 03: Quarterback Johnny Manziel #2 of the Montreal Alouettes runs with the ball against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the CFL game at Percival Molson Stadium on August 3, 2018 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeated the Montreal Alouettes 50-11. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner still has faith in Johnny Manziel.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Warner didn't sound concerned about the former Heisman winner's rough first outing last week with the Montreal Alouettes in the CFL:

"He's always trying to make plays. And you saw that last week. He's running around making some plays; some he's a little bit off. ... I don't believe this means he can't play in the NFL, but he's still gotta improve. ... Let's get down to zero interceptions, and make a whole bunch of plays. And that's how he's going to make his way back."

Manziel went 11-of-20 for 104 yards and four interceptions in a 50-11 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Aug. 3 in his first start since December 2015, when he was with the Cleveland Browns in the NFL.

On July 22, the Alouettes acquired Manziel from Hamilton, and it was clear the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner wasn't in top form.

There's a steep climb for Manziel to get back to the NFL, but he's still just 25 years old and offers a dual-threat option under center. Warner of all people should know about second chances, as he was stocking shelves in a grocery store after getting released from the Green Bay Packers in 1994.

Head coach Mike Sherman said Manziel will remain the starter, per TSN: "The mistakes he made, he'll learn from. He didn't have a lot of opportunities running around because we didn't protect very well. He made his share of mistakes, but no, absolutely, positively no regrets."

