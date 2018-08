NFL Preseason Roundup: Baker Mayfield Looks Like the Real Deal in Debut

1 of 10

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns have reiterated exactly 637 times that Tyrod Taylor is their starting quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield will begin the regular season as a backup. Cool, but if Mayfield continues to perform the way he did against the New York Giants, it'll be hard for the Browns to keep him on the sideline.

The Oklahoma product averaged 10.6 yards per pass attempt while throwing two touchdown passes and rushing for 13 yards in a 20-10 road victory over New York.

And there were some beauts in there, including this under-pressure third-down completion on the sideline to rookie Antonio Callaway, this well-timed back-shoulder toss to Rashard Higgins and this tight-window touchdown throw to David Njoku. He also picked up two first downs with his legs and displayed veteran poise in the pocket.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson is lucky Taylor was 5-of-5 for 99 yards and a touchdown against first-teamers, because that'll make it easier to get through the next week as Mayfield Mania takes hold in Cleveland.

Which leads to the question: Do the Browns—after all those years of praying to the football gods for one good quarterback—now have two good quarterbacks?