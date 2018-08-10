NFL Preseason Roundup: Baker Mayfield Looks Like the Real Deal in Debut

4 of 10

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Maybe it happened because the NFL's anthem policy is in limbo right now, and maybe we only noticed some of it because this was the first relatively full slate of NFL games this year. Regardless, players protested while The Star-Spangled Banner was performed in several cities Thursday night.

In Miami, wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson took knees, and defensive end Robert Quinn raised a fist.

In Philadelphia, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and cornerback De'Vante Bausby each raised a fist during the anthem.

In Seattle, Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown, defensive end Branden Jackson and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson went to the locker room during the anthem.

In Jacksonville, four Jaguars players—linebacker Telvin Smith, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, running back Leonard Fournette and running back T.J. Yeldon—remained in the locker during the anthem, according to ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco.

That caused the league to make a statement to clarify that players won't be disciplined for protests during the anthem while the NFL and NFLPA try to come to a compromise on a potential anthem policy, even though the policy adopted earlier this offseason is technically still in place.

"The NFL has been engaged in constructive discussions with the NFL Players Association regarding the anthem and issues of equality and social justice that are of concern to many Americans," the statement read, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. "While those discussions continue, the NFL has agreed to delay implementing or enforcing any club work rules that could result in players being disciplined for their conduct during the performance of the anthem."

But here's the thing: This would be a story even if the policy wasn't put on hold and even if Stills, Wilson, Quinn, Jenkins and Bausby didn't protest on the sideline. It was always kosher to remain in/retreat to the locker room, and one of the loudest critics of the protests, Donald Trump, has already suggested that policy is even worse than not having one at all.

Regardless of what happens now, the media and fans—and probably the president—will continue to take note any time a player isn't on the field during the anthem. This controversy isn't going anywhere.