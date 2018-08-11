Fantasy Football 2018: 2-Round Mock Draft, Top Team Names and League Names

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

With the preseason underway, fantasy drafts are starting to crop up as well. That means it's time for research and for some fantasy team name suggestions.

We'll cover both below with a two-round mock draft for standard-scoring leagues and some fantasy names revolving around this year's rookie class.

2-Round Standard Mock

1. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

2. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

3. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

5. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

6. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

7. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

8. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

9. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

10. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants

11. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

12. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Rams

13. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

14. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

15. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

16. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

17. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

18. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears

19. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

20. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

You can't go wrong selecting Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell, David Johnson or Ezekiel Elliott No. 1 overall. All make compelling cases.

Gurley was last year's fantasy MVP, putting together ridiculous stats (2,093 yards from scrimmage, 19 touchdowns). There's little reason to believe he won't be the focal point of the Los Angeles Rams' offense once again this season.

Bell is Mr. Consistent. For his career, he's averaging 128.9 yards from scrimmage per game and 0.67 touchdowns. Over a full season, that's 2,062.4 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns. That's 266.2 fantasy points per season, or 16.6 per game. Those are sick numbers.

Johnson, meanwhile, was ridiculous in 2016, with 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns. That's even better than Gurley was last year. Expect Johnson to bounce back from injury in a major way.

And finally, Elliott doesn't offer the impact in the pass game that Gurley, Bell, Johnson or likely even Saquon Barkley brings to the table. It doesn't matter. For his career, he's averaging 104.5 rushing yards and 0.88 rushing touchdowns per game. Over a 16-game season, that's 1,672 rushing yards and 14 scores.

Keep in mind that the Dallas Cowboys don't exactly elite weapons in the passing game, meaning Elliott probably will see a ton of touches. He's poised to have another huge season.

There's also an argument to be made for taking Antonio Brown No. 1 since he's the most consistent wide receiver in football, but you should lock down the running back position early if you have a top-five pick.

One major piece of advice for in the first two rounds: Avoid quarterback altogether unless you are in a two-QB format. And even then, stay away from the position early. It's just so deep this year, and you can find value way down the board.

It may be tempting to pull the trigger on a Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers early. But ignore that impulse. It's far more important to find elite value at running back and wide receiver this season. The quarterbacks available in the middle rounds will be far more valuable than the running backs or receivers sitting on the board.

As for tight end, you could pull the trigger on Rob Gronkowski in the middle rounds. But you should wait until the third or fourth round. Yes, Gronkowski can help win you a season with the incredible value he holds over the rest of the options at tight end. But his injuries are enough of a concern to keep him out of the realm of the fantasy elite.

You simply can't blow your first two picks. It's hard to recover if you don't nail the early rounds.

Fantasy or League Names

A ton of fantasy and league names have been suggested over the years, so to help come up with some new ones, the focus will be on this year's rookie class. They will probably be corny. You have been warned.

Hey Darnold!

Every Rosen Has Its Thorn

Has Its Thorn Baker's Dozen

Saquon is the Loneliest Number

is the Loneliest Number Roquan and Done

and Done How McGlinchey Stole Christmas

Independence Vea

All I Do Is Wynn

From Hurst to First

Romy and Michel's High School Reunion

The Curious Case of Courtland Sutton

Get Down with the Gesicki

As always, may the fantasy points be with you!