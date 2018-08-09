Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Won't Play Giants' Preseason Opener vs. Browns

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly not expected to play in the New York Giants' preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Beckham has not appeared in a game since suffering a fractured ankle in Week 5 of the 2017 regular season.

As Beckham prepares to enter the final year of his contract, his agent and the Giants have been in contact regarding a potential extension.

Anderson reported Monday that Beckham's agent held face-to-face meetings with the Giants last week, but he left New York without a deal in place.

OBJ decided against holding out and has been in attendance at training camp.

In each of his first three NFL seasons, Beckham registered at least 90 receptions for 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Last season, Beckham finished with 25 grabs for 302 yards and three scores in four games.

If Beckham doesn't suit up Thursday, other wideouts such as Sterling Shepard, Cody Latimer, Russell Shepard and Roger Lewis figure to see additional playing time.