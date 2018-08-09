Simms & Lefkoe: Khalil Mack Trade Scenarios, Hard Knocks, Training Camp Tour

Bleacher Report

It's Day 1 of the Simms & Lefkoe Training Camp Tour!

On today's episode of the pod, the guys discuss whether the Packers should consider trading Khalil Mack, the first episode of Hard Knocks, and much more! John David Washington also stops by the studio for an interview.

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

