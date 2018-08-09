Simms & Lefkoe: Khalil Mack Trade Scenarios, Hard Knocks, Training Camp Tour

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoAugust 9, 2018

Simms & Lefkoe
Simms & LefkoeBleacher Report

It's Day 1 of the Simms & Lefkoe Training Camp Tour!

On today's episode of the pod, the guys discuss whether the Packers should consider trading Khalil Mack, the first episode of Hard Knocks, and much more! John David Washington also stops by the studio for an interview.

Follow us @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram and tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.

Related

    Kamara Goes Off: 'F--k Minnesota'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kamara Goes Off: 'F--k Minnesota'

    Master Tesfatsion
    via Bleacher Report

    Training Camp Notes 📋

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Training Camp Notes 📋

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Rams, Donald in 'Same Zip Code' on Deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rams, Donald in 'Same Zip Code' on Deal

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Andrew Luck's Long Journey Back to NFL Is Here

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Andrew Luck's Long Journey Back to NFL Is Here

    Kevin Hickey
    via Colts Wire