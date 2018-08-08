Ex-NFL QB Erik Kramer Charged with Battery from Domestic Violence Arrest

Rick Stewart/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Erik Kramer has reportedly been charged following his June arrest after he allegedly acted violently toward his wife, Cortney Baird.

Per TMZ Sports, Kramer is facing a misdemeanor battery charge. He faces up to six months in prison and will appear in court later this month.

Kramer was arrested by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies on June 13 for suspicion of felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant at the couple's home in Agoura Hills.

Baird received an emergency restraining order against Kramer and said in the petition he pushed her around their home and grabbed items in the house to throw at her.

Two days after Kramer's arrest, TMZ reported Baird filed for divorce.

Kramer played for four different teams during his 10-year NFL career from 1987-99.