Dwight Clark to Be Honored with Statue, Helmet Decal by 49ers

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Dwight Clark is one of the most important figures in San Francisco 49ers history, and the franchise will immortalize him during the 2018 season.

The 49ers announced Wednesday players will wear No. 87 helmet decals during the campaign. A statue commemorating The Catch, which features Clark and Joe Montana, will be unveiled during an Oct. 21 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Clark's most famous NFL moment was his role in The Catch. He seemingly came out of nowhere to grab a pass from Montana in the back of the end zone in the final minute of the 1981 NFC Championship Game against the Dallas Cowboys to give the 49ers a 28-27 win and set them up for their first Super Bowl victory.

Team president and CEO Al Guido shared a rendering of what the statue will look like:

49ers CEO Jed York issued a statement regarding the team's plans to celebrate Clark's life and legacy in 2018:

"Almost four decades ago, Dwight Clark's miraculous catch launched the San Francisco 49ers into an era of excellence. Since that time, he has served as an inspirational figure to citizens of the Bay Area and beyond. Dwight has meant so much to so many and it is only fitting that our organization continues to carry on his wonderful legacy. The 2018 season provides us a tremendous opportunity to celebrate the life of a very special man, while also raising awareness for the Golden Heart Fund, which was so dear to his heart. Dwight lived his life with great compassion for others, and we want to honor that legacy by raising funds to support his 49ers brothers."

Clark, who announced in March 2017 he had been diagnosed with ALS, died from the disease June 4 at age 61.

After being a 10th-round draft pick by the 49ers in 1979, Clark spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the franchise. He led the league with 60 receptions during the 1982 season and won two Super Bowl titles.