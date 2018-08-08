Rams GM Les Snead on Aaron Donald Contract Talks: 'We're in the Same Zip Code'

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead suggested on Wednesday that he and defensive tackle Aaron Donald may not be far apart in contract talks.

According to Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic, Snead said: "We're in the same zip code."

Donald is holding out from Rams training camp as he prepares to enter the final year of his rookie contract.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that Donald had "no plans to rejoin the team" in the near future. If that were the case, 2018 would not count as an accrued season and he would be a restricted free agent next offseason rather than unrestricted if no new deal gets done.

The 27-year-old Donald was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year last season after registering 41 tackles, 11 sacks and five forced fumbles in 14 games.

Donald held out during last year's training camp and sat out the first game of the 2017 regular season before enjoying one of the best seasons of his career.

Over four NFL campaigns, Donald is a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro first-team selection. He also has 39 sacks in 62 career regular-season games.

Donald is consistently among the most dominant defensive linemen in football, and he was a driving force behind L.A. going from 4-12 in 2016 to the 11-5 NFC West champions in 2017.

Until Donald returns to the fold, free-agent acquisition Ndamukong Suh and 2014 New England Patriots first-round pick Dominique Easley are expected to be the starters at defensive tackle.