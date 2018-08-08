Devonta Freeman on New Helmet Rules: 'That's the NFL Rule, Not My Rule'

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman suggested Tuesday that he won't alter his running style in 2018 despite a new rule meant to curtail both offensive and defensive players leading with their helmets.

When asked about the change by Steve Hummer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Freeman said, "That's the NFL rule, not my rule."

Based on the new rule, offensive players are more likely to get flagged for unnecessary roughness if they impact opposing defenders with their helmets.

Considering the league's emphasis on avoiding helmet-leading collisions, Freeman expects some flags to come his way in 2018, saying, "I definitely think I'm going to get [that call] a couple of times this year."

The 26-year-old Freeman made it clear that he can't completely alter the way he plays since it is what made him successful in the first place:

"It's going to be one of those things it's hard to do something about. You know Devonta Freeman. You know how Devonta Freeman runs. You know how Devonta Freeman practices. You know my mindset.

[...]

"There's only so much you can do about football and tackling and defenders and running the ball. I got to play low, that's my advantage. That's what makes me different, what makes me successful at what I do. Being low and having low center of gravity, that's how I play."

After topping 1,000 rushing yards and reaching the Pro Bowl in both 2015 and 2016, Freeman experienced a drop-off in production last season, and he missed time with two concussions.

Over 14 games, Freeman rushed for 865 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 36 passes for 317 yards and one score.

The presence of backup Tevin Coleman figures to ease some of the burden, though it could apply additional pressure if Freeman struggles to return to his Pro Bowl form.