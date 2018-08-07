WWE Star Hulk Hogan Visits Jameis Winston, Buccaneers at Training Camp

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan visited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice Tuesday.

The Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman shared a photo of Hogan with Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston:

Buccaneers defensive end Vinny Curry said he was a big wrestling fan and felt starstruck when he saw Hogan at practice.

"Listen, I'm glad nobody saw that I was shaking," Curry said, per ESPN.com's Jenna Laine. "That was my childhood hero. ... He's the reason I eat my vegetables and say my prayers. ... Take your vitamins and say your prayers, brother!"

Hogan, who resides in Clearwater, Florida, met with a number of Bucs players:

Tampa Bay kicks off the regular season Thursday on the road against the Miami Dolphins.