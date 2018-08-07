WWE Star Hulk Hogan Visits Jameis Winston, Buccaneers at Training Camp

WWE Star Hulk Hogan Visits Jameis Winston, Buccaneers at Training CampAugust 7, 2018
Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan visited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice Tuesday.
The Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman shared a photo of Hogan with Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston:
Greg Auman @gregauman
Bucs QB Jameis Winston and Hulk Hogan, a guest at practice today. https://t.co/Q880S6j989
Buccaneers defensive end Vinny Curry said he was a big wrestling fan and felt starstruck when he saw Hogan at practice.
"Listen, I'm glad nobody saw that I was shaking," Curry said, per ESPN.com's Jenna Laine. "That was my childhood hero. ... He's the reason I eat my vegetables and say my prayers. ... Take your vitamins and say your prayers, brother!"
Hogan, who resides in Clearwater, Florida, met with a number of Bucs players:
Casey Phillips @caseyreporting
Look who came to #trainingcamp!! @HulkHogan #bucs https://t.co/FA8JW1KM2H
Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD
How ya doing brother? Hulk Hogan greets #Bucs G Ali Marpet after practice. https://t.co/4z3GS8Ft5s
Tampa Bay kicks off the regular season Thursday on the road against the Miami Dolphins.
Andrew Luck Had Doubts, but He's Back