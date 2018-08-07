Latavius Murray Says If Breanna Stewart Wins 2018 WNBA MVP, He'll Get Tattoo

Latavius Murray Says If Breanna Stewart Wins 2018 WNBA MVP, He'll Get TattooAugust 7, 2018
Minnesota Vikings running back Latavius Murray reps hard for the Syracuse area, where he grew up. So hard, in fact, that he plans to get a tattoo to honor Seattle Storm superstar Breanna Stewart, a native of the area herself, if she wins the WNBA MVP:
Matthew Coller @MatthewColler
How much does Latavius Murray support his hometown Syracuse area athletes? He told me today if @breannastewart wins MVP of the WNBA he’s getting a tattoo to honor her.
Latavius Murray @LataviusM
legit tattoo!! I’m dead serious ...I’ll be there !!! https://t.co/5SYHiHwfJY
Murray better have a design in mind. Stewart is tearing it up this season, averaging 22.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. She's the front-runner for MVP, leading the Storm (22-7) to the best record in the WNBA.
As the old saying goes, game recognize game.
