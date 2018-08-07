Latavius Murray Says If Breanna Stewart Wins 2018 WNBA MVP, He'll Get Tattoo

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2018

Minnesota Vikings running back Latavius Murray leaves the field after practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Eagan, Minn., Thursday, June 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings running back Latavius Murray reps hard for the Syracuse area, where he grew up. So hard, in fact, that he plans to get a tattoo to honor Seattle Storm superstar Breanna Stewart, a native of the area herself, if she wins the WNBA MVP:

Murray better have a design in mind. Stewart is tearing it up this season, averaging 22.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. She's the front-runner for MVP, leading the Storm (22-7) to the best record in the WNBA.

As the old saying goes, game recognize game.

