O.J. Simpson Tells Fan 'Being a Felon Ain't All Bad' at Las Vegas Restaurant

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2018

FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, O.J. Simpson appears at an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. A Nevada prison official said early Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, O.J. Simpson, the former football legend and Hollywood star, has been released from a Nevada prison in Lovelock after serving nine years for armed robbery. (Ethan Miller via AP, Pool, File)
Ethan Miller/Associated Press

After serving nine years in prison, Pro Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson is seemingly happy living life on the outside.

In a video released by TMZ Sports (contains profanity), Simpson told a fan at a Las Vegas restaurant Monday that "being a felon ain't all bad."

Simpson was found guilty of kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, assault, robbery and using a deadly weapon charges in 2008 after he tried to take back items from a memorabilia dealer inside a Las Vegas hotel room.

On the heels of being granted parole in July 2017, Simpson was officially released from prison in October 2017.

Simpson has been a visible figure in Las Vegas since his release, and TMZ Sports noted that he is treated like a local celebrity in the area.

