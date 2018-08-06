Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Fight Odds Released

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov has opened as the 63-100 favourite to beat Conor McGregor when the two meet at UFC 229 in October.

According to OddsShark, the Russian is tipped to beat the Notorious, who is 13-10 to take the victory in the Octagon.

The pair will headline UFC 229 on October 6 in Las Vegas, where McGregor will have the chance to regain the lightweight title, which was stripped from him in April.

