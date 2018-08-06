Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Fight Odds Released

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2018

CALGARY, AB - JULY 28: UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is seen in attendance during the UFC Fight Night event at Scotiabank Saddledome on July 28, 2018 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov has opened as the 63-100 favourite to beat Conor McGregor when the two meet at UFC 229 in October.

According to OddsShark, the Russian is tipped to beat the Notorious, who is 13-10 to take the victory in the Octagon.

The pair will headline UFC 229 on October 6 in Las Vegas, where McGregor will have the chance to regain the lightweight title, which was stripped from him in April.

                       

