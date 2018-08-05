Rapper the Game Gets into Fight with Teammate at Drew League

Richard Vogel/Associated Press

The Game went from Jesus Piece to two-piece at the Drew League, getting into a fight with teammate Jarion Henry during a game Sunday, per Fullcourt Press' Dinos Trigonis.

It's unclear why the altercation happened, but something had to have been brewing between the teammates.

Based on the footage from the game, this was no sucker-punch incident; these dudes were squared up ready to box each other while their other three teammates ran a motion offense.

The whole thing was over in a matter of seconds, and it doesn't appear any solid blows were actually landed. Henry fell down during the melee, but that might have been more from a shove in the back as people came in to break things up.

If Game is looking for a new album title, though, might we suggest...The Sockumentary?

(Sorry.)