NFL Preseason 2018: Dates, Times, TV Schedule and Live-Stream Info

After six long months, NFL fans saw their first game since Super Bowl LII. The Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears kicked off the 2018 preseason in the Hall of Fame Game Thursday.

Now that we've celebrated the 2018 Hall of Fame inductees for their hard work and dedication to the game, exhibition play comes into full focus with four weeks of action before the regular season begins September 6.

Coaching staffs will assess rosters of up to 90 players as September 1 cuts approach, mandating an active headcount of 53. Every team has at least one starting spot up for grabs—two clubs have major decisions at quarterback.

In other scenarios, head coaches will test the strengths and weaknesses of their projected starters. Secondly, players on the bubble are prepared to fight for a roster spot and avoid a meeting with the Turk.

Take a moment to check out the full 2018 preseason schedule with television and live-stream viewing information for national broadcasts. We'll also highlight the biggest storylines to follow through August.

2018 Preseason Schedule

Hall of Fame Weekend

Thursday, August 2

Ravens 17, Bears 16

Week 1

Thursday, August 9

Carolina at Buffalo: 7 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Chicago at Cincinnati: 7 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Tampa Bay at Miami: 7 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Cleveland at New York (Giants): 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network, NFL Game Pass

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia: 7 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

New Orleans at Jacksonville: 7 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Washington at New England: 7:30 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Los Angeles (Rams) at Baltimore: 7:30 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Tennessee at Green Bay: 8 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Houston at Kansas City: 8:30 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Dallas at San Francisco: 10 p.m. ET, NFL Network, NFL Game Pass

Indianapolis at Seattle: 10 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Friday, August 10

Atlanta at New York (Jets): 7:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network, NFL Game Pass

Detroit at Oakland: 10:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network, NFL Game Pass

Saturday, August 11

Minnesota at Denver: 9 p.m. ET, NFL Network, NFL Game Pass

Los Angeles (Chargers) at Arizona: 10 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Week 2

Thursday, August 16

Philadelphia at New England: 7:30 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Pittsburgh at Green Bay: 8 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

New York (Jets) at Washington: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

Friday, August 17

Kansas City at Atlanta: 7 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

New York (Giants) at Detroit: 7 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Buffalo at Cleveland: 7:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network, NFL Game Pass

Miami at Carolina: 7:30 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Arizona at New Orleans: 8 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Saturday, August 18

Jacksonville at Minnesota: 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network, NFL Game Pass

Oakland at Los Angeles (Rams): 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network, NFL Game Pass

Cincinnati at Dallas: 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network, NFL Game Pass

Tampa Bay at Tennessee: 8 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

San Francisco at Houston: 8 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Chicago at Denver: 9:05 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Seattle at Los Angeles (Chargers): 10 p.m. ET, NFL Network, NFL Game Pass

Monday, August 20

Baltimore at Indianapolis: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

Week 3

Thursday, August 23

Philadelphia at Cleveland: 8 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Friday, August 24

New York at New York: 7:30 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Denver at Washington: 7:30 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

New England at Carolina: 7:30 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Seattle at Minnesota: 8 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Detroit at Tampa Bay: 8 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Green Bay at Oakland: 10:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network, NFL Game Pass

Saturday, August 25

Kansas City at Chicago: 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network, NFL Game Pass

Houston at Los Angeles (Rams): 4 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Tennessee at Pittsburgh: 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network, NFL Game Pass

San Francisco at Indianapolis: 4:30 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Baltimore at Miami: 7 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Atlanta at Jacksonville: 7 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

New Orleans at Los Angeles (Chargers): 8 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Sunday, August 26

Cincinnati at Buffalo: 4 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Arizona at Dallas: 8 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports

Week 4

Thursday, August 30

Miami at Atlanta: 7 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Indianapolis at Cincinnati: 7 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Cleveland at Detroit: 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network, NFL Game Pass

New England at New York (Giants): 7 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

New York (Jets) at Philadelphia: 7 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Carolina at Pittsburgh: 7:30 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay: 7:30 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Washington at Baltimore: 7:30 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Buffalo at Chicago: 8 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Minnesota at Tennessee: 8 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Los Angeles (Rams) at New Orleans: 8 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Dallas at Houston: 8 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Green Bay at Kansas City: 8:30 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Denver at Arizona: 10 p.m. ET, NFL Network, NFL Game Pass

Los Angeles (Chargers) at San Francisco: 10 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Oakland at Seattle: 10 p.m. ET, Regional Service Network, NFL Game Pass

Biggest Preseason Storylines

Who Wins Quarterback Competitions for the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills?

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

We'll see two intriguing quarterback battles in the AFC East. The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will utilize the preseason to evaluate the most important position on the roster.

The Jets selected quarterback Sam Darnold No. 3 overall in April's draft, but he just signed his rookie deal Monday. He'll compete against 39-year-old Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater who looks to take another step in a recovery from a significant knee injury two years ago.

There's a twist to the competition with Bridgewater's trade value set to rise or fall based on his performances. The 25-year-old's departure could clear the way for Darnold to start. If he's shaky in exhibition play, the Jets may opt to audition him through the regular season to spark interest.

The Bills quarterback battle features three inexperienced signal-callers. The front office signed fifth-year veteran AJ McCarron, but he's only started three games. General manager Brandon Beane moved up to No. 7 overall to take Josh Allen in April's draft. Nathan Peterman goes into his second season after two starts with the team in 2017.

Through training camp, McCarron saw first-team reps on back-to-back days, per WKBW reporter Joe Buscaglia:

Despite his minimal advantage in experience, McCarron's five years in the league should help him read vanilla coverages in the preseason, giving him a slight edge in the quarterback battle.

What Can We Expect from Quarterback Patrick Mahomes?

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs decided to trade quarterback Alex Smith, turning the huddle over to their 2017 first-round pick, whom they traded up to select at No. 10. Patrick Mahomes started against the Denver Broncos in the 2017 regular-season finale. He threw for 284 yards, an interception and zero touchdowns.

During the offseason, the Chiefs added wideout Sammy Watkins, who provides another dynamic receiving threat alongside Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce in the passing attack. Expect Mahomes to take more shots at explosive plays downfield than Smith with the offensive personnel in place.

Thus far, Mahomes has thrown several interceptions during training camp practices, which shouldn't cause concern since teams use these sessions as an experimental period. Nonetheless, the Texas Tech product will go under a microscope over the next few weeks. He's set to lead a squad coming off consecutive AFC West titles.

What's Next for the Seattle Seahawks Secondary?

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks released cornerback Richard Sherman. Safety Kam Chancellor doesn't have clearance to play with a neck injury. Fellow safety Earl Thomas continues to hold out in a contract dispute. The combined absence of the three defensive backs takes 14 Pro Bowl honors and six All-Pro seasons off the field.

Once upon a time, the Seahawks secondary locked down opposing offenses as one of best units with the three aforementioned players leading the charge with stops, interceptions and big hits. Cornerback Shaquill Griffin put together a solid rookie campaign on the boundary, but the cumulative talent won't compare to groups from recent years.

Quarterbacks will test Seattle's new secondary to see who, if anyone, impresses in those vacant spots. Furthermore, former Seahawks defensive backs coach Kris Richard moved on to take the same position with the Dallas Cowboys. We'll find out how the sweeping changes affect the pass defense.