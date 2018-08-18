Kairi Sane Beats Shayna Baszler, Wins Title at WWE NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4

Credit: WWE.com

Kairi Sane proved Saturday she still has Shayna Baszler's number, as she defeated The Queen of Spades at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 to become the new NXT Women's champion.

Baszler has put a lot of stars out with the Kirifuda Clutch, but the move was her ultimate undoing. She looked to lock in the hold after getting her feet up to counter Sane's patented elbow drop.

However, Sane quickly turned the submission into a pinning attempt, a la Bret Hart vs. Roddy Piper at WrestleMania 8, for the three-count to pull off the stunning upset:

After becoming champion at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans in April by forcing Ember Moon to pass out, Baszler ran roughshod over the women's division.

The former UFC star set out to intimidate everyone in her path, including the likes of Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross and Candice LeRae.

Cross put up a good fight at NXT TakeOver: Chicago 2, but she fell short of unseating Baszler, which meant a new challenger needed to step up.

To determine Baszler's opponent for Brooklyn, Sane faced Cross and LeRae in a Triple Threat match that resulted in The Pirate Princess coming out on top.

That set up a rematch of the Mae Young Classic finals, which saw Sane upset Baszler last year.

While Sane experienced a huge initial push after winning the Mae Young Classic, she failed to capture the NXT Women's Championship in her first attempt and subsequently fell down the card.

Meanwhile, Baszler made an impactful debut on the NXT roster and quickly moved up the ranks until she managed to take the title from Moon.

Aside from a somewhat fluky win Moon scored over Baszler at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia on a roll-up, nobody had been able to beat The Queen of Spades in NXT leading up to Saturday.

Despite that, Sane was brimming with confidence since she knew what it took to defeat Baszler on a big stage.

During the contract signing for the title match, Sane had a clear message, saying, "I know I can beat you," to Baszler.

Saturday's contest was a clash of styles, with Sane bringing the speed and high-flying ability, while Baszler relied on brutality and mat-wrestling expertise.

Sane proved again why she is Baszler's toughest challenger, and her win promises to shake up the NXT women's division significantly.

Every indication is that the rivalry between Sane and Baszler is far from over, and there is little doubt Baszler will be determined to do anything in her power to take back the title she cherishes.

