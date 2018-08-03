Terrell Owens on Decision to Skip HOF Ceremony: 'I Know What I'm Doing'

Don Wright/Associated Press

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Terrell Owens angered many by opting to skip this weekend's official induction ceremonies in Canton, Ohio, but he is having no second thoughts on his unprecedented decision.

Owens once again let it be known Friday, via ESPN's Vaughn McClure, that he stands by his decision to protest the Hall of Fame:

"I understand why I've made my decision. I don't expect everyone to agree with me. But again, obviously the criteria and the system put in place for the Hall of Fame in order for guys like myself to be inducted, there are guidelines that the writers—the sportswriters—are supposed to adhere to.

"This is not [about] not being inducted the first or second ballot, but it's about the process in which guys are nominated and ultimately inducted. There is a flaw in that system. So this is not only about me, but it's about the guys that went before me, that's going to come after me. And I can make a stand for those guys so they won't have to go through this situation."

He continued:

"I'm proud of what I've been able to accomplish. I don't expect a lot of people to agree with what I've done. I know what I'm doing. I know who's more important. For me, it wasn't about the Hall of Fame. I never played this sport to be in the Hall of Fame. Everything that I've accomplished was a lot of hard work. It was a lot of blood, sweat and tears. And when I feel like there are certain people put in position to not really adhere and honor and respect what I've done for the game, then that's an issue."

There are eight players in the class of 2018. Bobby Beathard, Robert Brazile, Brian Dawkins, Jerry Kramer, Ray Lewis, Randy Moss and Brian Urlacher are the others receiving football's highest honor this weekend.

While most people cherish the opportunity to be a part of the festivities celebrating their careers, Owens declined the invitation, instead opting to give his induction speech at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga:

He later expanded upon his decision via Twitter:

Since Owens has decided not to make the trip to Canton, there will be no official acknowledgement by the Hall of Fame.

"The focus is on the guys who are here," Hall of Fame executive director Joe Horrigan said, via Talk of Fame Network's Clark Judge, adding: "There's no reason to bring him up as an individual. He's not here."

Owens had to wait until his third year on the ballot to get the call despite putting together one of the greatest resumes in NFL history. He recorded 1,078 catches for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns while making six Pro Bowls during his 15-year career.

He played for five teams in his career: the San Francisco 49ers, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.