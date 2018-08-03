Le'Veon Bell's Hip-Hop Album 'My Side of Things' Drops

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is keeping busy while holding out from training camp, as he released a new hip-hop album Friday.

Bell tweeted that My Side of Things is now available for purchase on all platforms:

One of the tracks on Bell's album is entitled "The Table," and there is speculation that he referenced Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy in it.

Per TMZ Sports, one line in the song is, "All these women want my baby, just please don't me pull a Shady."

McCoy's ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, told police last month that McCoy may have sent someone to attack her and take back jewelry he bought for her.

This isn't Bell's first foray into music, as he released a hip-hop album entitled Post Interview last year. Bell even made a music video for "Machine":

Bell told NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala last year that he wished his teammates supported his music career more.

Bell has had extra free time over the past two offseasons due to skipping training camps after failing to agree to a long-term contract with the Steelers.

He still managed to put up big numbers last season while playing under the franchise tag.

The 26-year-old running back is set to play under the franchise tag again in 2018, and he will look to position himself for a mega contract with another hugely productive season.