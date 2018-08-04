WWE SummerSlam 2018: Most Underrated Matches in PPV's History

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

The SummerSlam pay-per-view is one steeped in classic wrestling matches featuring the greatest Superstars in WWE history. From Bret Hart to Shawn Michaels, The Rock to Triple H, John Cena to CM Punk, every recognizable world champion of the last 30 years has made their mark on the summertime spectacular.

Not every match, though, receives the recognition it should for the quality of its action.

Some suffer from sharing the card with all-time great title bouts or newsworthy angles that overshadow them. Others are lost in the annals, simply forgotten in an era of bloated, overly long cards.

With the 2018 broadcast shaping up to be one of those long shows, touting more matches than a typical card can house, the likelihood that a great match flies under the radar is high.

In preparation for such a thing, relive these 10 hidden gems from the three-decades of WWE's annual SummerSlam extravaganza.