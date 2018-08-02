Anthony Barr's Controversial Hit on Aaron Rodgers Would Be Penalty This Season

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 15: Anthony Barr #55 of the Minnesota Vikings hits quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter of the game on October 15, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

There was no penalty called when Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr brought Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the ground last season, but there would be if the same thing happened in 2018. 

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, NFL officials said the hit that broke Rodgers' collarbone would be called a penalty next year with the quarterback being considered a defenseless player after the throw.

The play in question featured Rodgers scrambling out of the pocket in the October game, passing the ball just before getting hit by Barr. The linebacker brought him to the ground hard on his throwing shoulder, resulting in the injury.

Although the quarterback missed nine games due to the injury, officials didn't deem the hit to be dirty. Barr was fined after the game, but it was for an unrelated incident.

Unsurprisingly, many on the Packers side disagreed that it was a clean hit.

"I didn't like the hit," Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy said at the time, per John Breech of CBS Sports. "[Aaron's] out of the pocket. He's clearly expecting to get hit, but to pin him to the ground like that, I feel that it was an illegal act ... I didn't like the hit. It was totally unnecessary in my opinion."

It appears quarterbacks will be more protected this season as the NFL continues to change rules in the name of player safety.

